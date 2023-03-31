April Fools’ Day: Why is it celebrated and how did it begin

Though the origin of April Fools’ Day is unknown, there are different tales about how the celebration started. April Fools’ Day doesn’t only mean pranks and jokes as it is celebrated to infuse positivity and joy in the world as well. Playing a light-hearted joke can bring a smile to people's faces. The day is an occasion to bring friends together to get along and have a fun time.

April Fools’ Day is celebrated every year on April 1 with individuals worldwide engaging in outrageous pranks and jokes with friends, colleagues and family members. The fun celebration is popular worldwide as the pranks range from minor ones like placing a balloon of whoopee cushion on a chair to elaborate practical jokes. The exact roots of the occasion are unknown, but there are some theories and stories that tell how the day came into existence.

Why is April Fools’ Day celebrated on April 1?

There are several stories and theories regarding the origin of April Fools' Day, but according to the most common story, the origin of the day can be traced back to the late 16th century.

At that time, Pope Gregory XIII proposed the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, with January 1 as the start of the year, which replaced the tradition of celebrating the New Year at the end of March.

However, some people were unaware of the change, and they continued to observe New Year's Day on April 1, thus, they were ridiculed and mocked by others. Those who celebrated New Year’s Day on April 1 were labelled as ‘fools’. That’s how the tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day on the first day of April came into being.

Significance

April Fools’ Day doesn’t only mean pranks and jokes as it is celebrated to infuse positivity and joy in the world as well. Playing a light-hearted joke can bring a smile to people's faces. The day is an occasion to bring friends together to get along and have a fun time.

Prank Ideas

Bubble wrap pop prank: Simply place a bubble wrap under a rug or carpet and wait for someone to walk over it and jump by surprise.

Toothpaste Prank: Replace the toothpaste with whipped cream creamy or vanilla frosting and wait for someone to experience a sweet surprise the first thing on April Fools’ Day.

Fake Tail Prank: Get a fake tail and sneakily attach it to your friend behind. Make sure to remain stealthy and keep the mood light and happy once you succeed.

Fake Soap prank: Make a fake soap out of dough and paint or use nail polish to colour a soap bar and keep it back after it dries. This fake soap will either melt in the user’s hands or make no lather no matter how much they try.