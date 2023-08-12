Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar appointed as Pakistan's caretaker PM: 5 Points

The collective decision was taken following a meeting between Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader Raja Riaz, the report added.

Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections , reported news agency Reuters.

The collective decision was taken following a meeting between Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader Raja Riaz, the report added.

“The prime minister (Sharif) and leader of the opposition have jointly signed the advice which will be sent to the president for approval,” read the official statement.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Raja Riaz said: "We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province". He added that the decision was taken after President Arif Alvi approved on Wednesday dissolved the National Assembly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded a summary to him for the dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony for Kakar is expected to take place on Sunday, August 13.

Now, let us know a bit more about Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar:

– Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds a significant place in the political sphere of Balochistan province.

– He was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

– Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been a member of the Pakistan Senate since March 2018. He was elected as an independent candidate in 2018. His term ends in March 2024.

– He has been a visiting faculty at the Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also holds a degree in political science and sociology.

– Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also been a member of other committees like the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology.