India Ideas Summit 2023 Latest Updates: US secretary of state Antony Blinken to begin address shortly
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 4:58:34 AM IST (Updated)

India ideas summit 2023 Latest Updates: The annual USIBC summit is being held ahead of the upcoming official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US on June 22. US secretary of state Antony J Blinken will addressing the summit today. Check LIVE updates here:

US secretary of state Antony J Blinken will be delivering an address at the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington DC today, June 13.

The theme for this year's USIBC summit is 'trust, resilience and growth'. The summit which is being held on June 12 and 13 will be focusing on how the three principles -- trust, resilience and growth -- underpin the India-US economic partnership across multiple sectors.
The annual USIBC summit is part of the US Chambers of Commerce and it is being conducted ahead of the upcoming official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US on June 22
X