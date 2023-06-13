Trajectory of Indo-US partnership is filled with promise, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Speaking about Modi's upcoming trip, Blinken called it a "historic" visit; one that will further solidify what US President Joe Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century.

The trajectory of the partnership between India and the United States is "unmistakable and it is filled with promise," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday morning. He, however, noted that there is still "work to do" on advancing transparency and promoting market access to strengthen the world's oldest and largest democracies and unleash their full potential.

Blinken made these comments on June 13 while delivering an address at the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington, D.C. His remarks come a little over a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US from June 21-24.

Speaking about Modi's upcoming trip , Blinken called it a "historic" visit — one that will further solidify what US President Joe Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century.

As a testament to the strength of the Indo-US relationship, Blinken cited the 25-year-old history between the nations which has seen multiple administrations — Democratic and Republican — but continues to move forward. He also emphasised that there is no time "more pivotal, more vital" than the present.

"Simply what we see is a defining relationship as a unique connection between the world's oldest and largest democracies, with a special obligation now to demonstrate that our governments can deliver for and empower all of our citizens," Blinken said.

At the heart of the strategic relationship between the United States and India are its economic ties, which have strengthened under Biden and Modi, the US Secretary of State said.

Trade between the two nations reached a record $191 billion in 2022 with the United States being India's largest trading partner, Blinken noted.

While on the one hand, US companies have invested $54 billion in the Indian economy especially manufacturing and telecommunications, Indian companies, on the other hand, have invested $40 billion in the US economy, especially in the pharmaceuticals and IT sectors.

"Both the US and India are making transformative investments in our own countries to build our own strength," he added.

Blinken also pointed out Air India's historic announcement to purchase over 200 Boeing aircraft, supporting more than a million jobs in the United States.

In Tamil Nadu, the US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) provided $500 million to help a leading American company build a solar manufacturing facility. This project will power roughly 30 million light bulbs in homes, schools and businesses across India, Blinken said. It will create over 1,000 jobs for Indian Americans and "will shift a key component of our clean energy supply chains to a close partner," Blinken said.

Looking ahead, Blinken said that the two nations are not only helping to shape the innovations of the future, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, but also the norms, standards and rules that govern them.

There are more than 2,00,000 Indians studying in various US universities and India is the second-largest source of international students in the US, Blinken noted.

"Whether it's investing and inventing new technologies, whether it's combating climate crisis, whether it's helping to build more inclusive economies — I have tremendous confidence that the rising generation Indians, the rising generation of Americans will take the relationship to new heights," Blinken said.

Indian Americans have created a third of all immigrant-funded startups in the United States, Blinken noted. He pointed out that CEOs and leaders of some of the most iconic companies such as Sundar Pichai of Google and Ajay Banga of Mastercard and now the World Bank, were Indians.

Quoting some examples of the US becoming a hub for Indian investment, Blinken noted that Honeywell is employing 13,000 people from across Kolkata to Mumbai to make safer airplanes and energy-efficient buildings and that Duke University has established its presence in Bangalore.

He pointed out a North Carolina entrepreneur recruiter's observation on how something like this could not have happened 15 years ago. Now, the Biden and Modi administrations are working on what this partnership is going to look like 15 and 50 years from today.

At the summit , Blinken also expressed his condolences for the victims of the Odisha train accident which happened on June 2.

"We stand with the people of India as they recover from this tragedy," the US Secretary of State said.