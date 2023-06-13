Trajectory of Indo-US partnership is filled with promise, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Speaking about Modi's upcoming trip, Blinken called it a "historic" visit; one that will further solidify what US President Joe Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century.

The trajectory of the partnership between India and the United States is "unmistakable and it is filled with promise," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday morning. He, however, noted that there is still "work to do" on advancing transparency and promoting market access to strengthen the world's oldest and largest democracies and unleash their full potential.

Blinken made these comments on June 13 while delivering an address at the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington, D.C. His remarks come a little over a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US from June 21-24.