CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsTrajectory of Indo US partnership is filled with promise, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Trajectory of Indo-US partnership is filled with promise, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Trajectory of Indo-US partnership is filled with promise, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 6:29:48 AM IST (Updated)

Speaking about Modi's upcoming trip, Blinken called it a "historic" visit; one that will further solidify what US President Joe Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century. 

The trajectory of the partnership between India and the United States is "unmistakable and it is filled with promise," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday morning. He, however, noted that there is still "work to do" on advancing transparency and promoting market access to strengthen the world's oldest and largest democracies and unleash their full potential.

Blinken made these comments on June 13 while delivering an address at the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington, D.C. His remarks come a little over a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US from June 21-24.
Speaking about Modi's upcoming trip, Blinken called it a "historic" visit — one that will further solidify what US President Joe Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X