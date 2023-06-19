US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. According to Blinken, the two reached an agreement on "some specific issues" during their extensive talks.

Blinken met with Xi on the last day of his two-day high-stakes visit to Beijing. This is the first visit to China by a top diplomat from the United States in five years. It is also the first visit from US President Joe Biden's administration.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their meeting, the US State Department confirmed that the top American diplomat would indeed meet with Jinping at 4:30 pm local time on Monday.