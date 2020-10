The most extensive stock market offering expected to raise about $35 billion is set to open for subscriptions soon. The initial public offer (IPO), set to be launched on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges, could be the biggest ever.

Barclays, ICBC International and Bank of China International are book-runners for the IPO. In Hong Kong, CICC, Citi Group, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are sponsoring the sale. Similarly, in Shanghai CICC and China Securities will sponsor the sale.

Why is it the biggest IPO of all time?

Ant Group, an affiliate of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba, is one of the world's most valuable fintech company and is aiming for a valuation of around $250 billion. It hopes to raise $35 billion in the dual listing — more than Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion in 2019, which is the current biggest.

The listing would be split equally between the exchanges of Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Moreover, the IPO would snub New York amidst rising tensions between China and the US. The US is already considering adding Ant Group to the trade blacklist.

A guide to Ant Group?

Ant Group was known as Ant Financial up until earlier this year. It was originally established in 2014 as a payment unit of Alibaba Group Holding, Alipay.

Alibaba holds 50.5 percent control through general partners Hangzhou Junhan and Hangzhou Junao.

Its mobile wallet, Alipay, is extremely popular with more than a billion users and 55 percent share of China's digital payments market.

Alibaba Group Holding, raised $21.8 billion in stock sale on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 in what was a record-breaking IPO, at the time.

Its digital payments platform has ventured into consumer loans, investment, and insurance products.

Over 90 percent of Alipay's users access the app for more than just payments.

What do the numbers say?

The startup garnered some $3.2 billion in profits and $10.5 billion in revenue in the first half of 2020, which was majorly impacted due to coronavirus pandemic.

The previous year, it had enabled $290 billion in credit to individuals and small businesses, making the transactions worth $16 trillion, 20 percent higher than 2018.

Since 2015, the company has raised $20 billion in three equity funding rounds. After its last funding round in 2018 of $14 billion, the company was valued at $150 billion.

Its investors include China Investment Corp, Temasek Holdings, Silver Lake, BlackRock, General Atlantic, and Warburg Pincus.

Why are investors looking forward to the IPO

Chinese investors are investing in the newly-launched mutual fund, targeting the upcoming IPO. A total of five funds are targeting to raise some $8.8 billion in the two-week subscription period.

How is the world reacting to the IPO

Due to the ongoing tussle between the Trump administration and China, hardliners are trying to send a message to China by deterring US investors from participating in the IPO.

It becomes all the more critical as China is an important foreign policy platform, and Trump is trailing far behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 US election.