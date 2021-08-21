Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to share voices of people of Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie, an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian has finally joined the social networking platform Instagram in an official capacity.

"Right now the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and voice of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," she wrote.

In her first-ever post on the platform, Angelina Jolie shared a handwritten letter she received from a teenage girl living in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The letter carried the emotions of the girl and millions of girls like her living in Afghanistan and fighting for their basic rights.

"Again we have no rights, the life of all of us is dark, we all lost our freedom, and we are all imprisoned again," the letter read.

After the United States announced withdrawing its troops, the South Asian nation of Afghanistan collapsed within a few days and fell into the hands of the Taliban , which refers to itself as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and is widely regarded as a terrorist.

While some experts had speculated this to happen in thirty days and some in ninety days, the Afghan troops -- feeling betrayed and helpless -- gave up within 5 days of American troop withdrawal. The withdrawal wasn't even complete when Kabul fell.

While the country has avoided any major destruction so far, majorly because of how the Afghan National Forces crumbled, the country is facing a grave humanitarian crisis.

"Whatever your views on the war in Afghanistan, we probably agree on one thing: it should not have ended this way," Jolie wrote for Time magazine.

"Giving up the idea of a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliba, appearing to cut and run, and abandoning our allies and supporters in the most chaotic way imaginable, after so many years of effort and sacrifice, is a betrayal and a failure impossible to fully understand," she wrote.

Thousands of Afghanis are fleeing their country to put a distance between themselves and Afghanistan. Chilling images have surfaced of stampedes at Kabul airport, showing people running alongside the US Air Force, desperate to leave the country.

The situation on the ground across the country is extremely fluid, warned the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. As of today, people who are in danger, have no clear way out.

"UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls," it said. Some 80 percent of nearly a quarter of a million Afghans forced to flee since the end of May and women and children, it said.

While America's mission in Afghanistan ended in 2011 with the death of Osama Bin Laden , it couldn't get out of the country. It was looking for what experts say 'an honourable exit', but it kept getting sucked into a whirlpool, with its mission oscillating between countering terrorism and insurgency. But is there an honourable exit?

"As an American, I am ashamed by the manner of our leaving," Jolie said, writing for Times. "We have lost leverage to influence what now happens in Afghanistan. We lack a strategy to monitor and support women and civil society in Afghanistan, who the Taliban have a history of targeting -- banning girls from school, confining women to the home, and inflicting brutal physical punishments, including public lashing, on any woman perceived to have stepped out of line."

But the Taliban claims it has changed. While giving an interview to a female reporter in Afghanistan, the Taliban said it will allow amnesty and rights for women . Days after saying that, it barred at least two female journalists from their jobs at the public broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan.

The letter shared by Jolie presents the true picture.

"Some people say Taliban change, but I do not think so, because they have a very bad past. One day they came to our house and we were all scared. And after that day I thought about what kind of time I should go to school in the morning in this situation, because of their existence, or when I come home from course again, the air was dark. But I could come very easily. But now I cannot go to course easily. I think the course will be closed. Maybe we can go back to the last 20 years, and again we have no rights, the life of all of us is dark, we all lost our freedom, and we are imprisoned again," read the letter.