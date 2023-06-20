Andrew Tate, brother charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest for pending a criminal investigation. Tate brothers were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December last year.
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects have been charged in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and sexually exploiting local women.
The indictment deposited with the Bucharest court alleges the four defendants formed an organised criminal group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the US and the UK. As per BBC, it names seven alleged victims who were recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage.
The allegations levelled against the brothers say Tate himself raped one of the victims, while his brother allegedly instigated others to violence.
A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said, "We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence."
The 36-year-old British-US citizen is a former kickboxer and has faced many backlashes in the past for his "misogynistic views" and "hate speech". Tate has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017 and has been previously banned from various social media platforms.
Romanian authorities have alleged that the brothers lured victims in pretences of love and later through intimidation and other control tactics, coerced the victims into engaging in pornographic acts.
First Published: Jun 20, 2023 5:02 PM IST
