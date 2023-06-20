CNBC TV18
Andrew Tate, brother charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 5:23:04 PM IST (Updated)

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest for pending a criminal investigation. Tate brothers were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December last year.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects have been charged in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and sexually exploiting local women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest for pending a criminal investigation. Tate brothers were first arrested at their Bucharest home in December last year.
The indictment deposited with the Bucharest court alleges the four defendants formed an organised criminal group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the US and the UK. As per BBC, it names seven alleged victims who were recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage.
