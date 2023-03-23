Pro-Khalistan protest in London and San Francisco, giant Tricolour put atop high commission building | WATCH

The Indian High Commission countered the pro-Khalistan protests by unfurling a humongous tricolour on the roof of its building in London. This seemed to rile the protesters further. Watch videos from the protests here.

Fresh "pro-Khalistan" protests were reported in London and San Francisco on Wednesday amid the hunt for Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh in India. Around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday for a planned demonstration.

They reportedly hurled objects and chanted slogans amid tight security and barricades. The Indian High Commission countered by unfurling a humongous tricolour on the roof of its building. This seemed to rile the protesters further, who then hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the mission building, at police officers and media covering the protest, PTI reported.

Following the incident, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly the violence was "unacceptable" and that a police investigation is ongoing. He said the UK government is working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission.

Earlier in the day, similar scenes unfolded in San Francisco where protesters gathered outside the Indian Consulate holding Khalistan flags. The protesters were heavily barricaded across the road with uniformed police officers present on the spot.

Consul General of India, San Francisco, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on the Indian consulate and requested to raise the level of protection for the premises and personnel, News 18 reported.

Officials were quoted by PTI as saying that these overseas protests were "instigated" by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

India community protests against Khalistani groups

A video shared online on Tuesday showed the Indian community holding a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission in London against Khalistanis and in support of India’s unity. A British policeman was also seen dancing with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission.

Members of the Sikh community in Bhopal and Indore also took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the acts of vandalism by pro-Khalistan sympathisers outside India's diplomatic premises in London and San Francisco.

Hunt for Amritpal Singh on

The protests were reported while the search for absconding Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh is on. Amritpal was last year anointed head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February 2022.

An FIR was lodged against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and some of his associates on Sunday in connection with the possession of illegal weapons, a senior police officer said.

Another case was filed against Singh for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit.

Eight arrested aides of Amritpal Singh will be presented before Baba Bakala court in Punjab Amritsar. Four out of these were sent to four-day remand which ends today, the other four were arrested later and were sent to three-day custody.

Meanwhile, police questioned Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur, an NRI, at his native village in connection with funding received by his organisation.