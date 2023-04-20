Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situations | WATCH

During the meeting, the delegates from SCO member states shared information relating to large-scale emergency situations that occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle them.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting of heads of departments from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dealing with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations. Of all the member countries, only Pakistan participated in the meet virtually, according to reports.

The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation among SCO member states in the field of preparedness, emergency response, and mitigation of the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO.

The SCO member states comprise eight nations: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

They also shared their views on innovative practices, technologies, and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations.

According to an official statement, based on these deliberations, the member-states will enhance cooperation in the field of preparedness and emergency response, and jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and manmade disasters within the framework of the SCO.

The participants also discussed and approved the action plan for the implementation of the agreement between the SCO member states on cooperation in providing assistance in the elimination of emergency situations from 2023 to 2025.

According to a Tweet by WION News reporter Sidhant Sibal, all countries except Pakistan attended the meeting in Delhi. China was represented at the deputy minister level and Pakistan participated virtually.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been actively participating in the SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum.

Since its accession as a full-fledged member state in 2017, India has maintained an active engagement with the organisation, and New Delhi is focusing on initiating proposals for the mutual benefit of SCO member states, observers, and dialogue partners, the statement added.

Also on Tuesday, Pakistan announced that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa next month, making it the nation's highest-level visit to India in recent years.

On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, the home minister also held bilateral meetings with the ministers of some of the SCO member states.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO at the 2022 SCO Summit held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and will host the next summit of the Council of Heads of State later this year.

With agency inputs.