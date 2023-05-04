Amid jump in exports, US trade deficit narrows in March

Exports rose 2.1 percent to $256.2 billion, goods exports increased 3.1 percent to $174.3 billion and crude oil exports rose $2.5 billion.
The US trade deficit narrowed 9.1 percent in March 2023 to a four-month low of $64.2 billion as exports increased, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Exports rose 2.1 percent to $256.2 billion, goods exports increased 3.1 percent to $174.3 billion and crude oil exports rose $2.5 billion.
According to a Reuters report, imports slipped 0.3 percent to $320.4 billion, with goods falling 0.5 percent to $260.9 billion. The decline in imports in March was likely flagging softening business investment as the lagged and cumulative effects of higher interest rates start to be felt.
But consumer goods imports increased by $2.4 billion, lifted by pharmaceutical preparations, other textile apparel, and household goods. Imports of cell phones and other household goods decreased by $1.5 billion. Imports of services increased by $0.1 billion to $59.5 billion, supported by travel. Transport services fell, the Reuters report added.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!