Amid jump in exports, US trade deficit narrows in March

Exports rose 2.1 percent to $256.2 billion, goods exports increased 3.1 percent to $174.3 billion and crude oil exports rose $2.5 billion.

The US trade deficit narrowed 9.1 percent in March 2023 to a four-month low of $64.2 billion as exports increased, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Exports rose 2.1 percent to $256.2 billion, goods exports increased 3.1 percent to $174.3 billion and crude oil exports rose $2.5 billion.
Also Read: US Fed & Dalal Street: How the rate hike will impact your stocks
According to a Reuters report, imports slipped 0.3 percent to $320.4 billion, with goods falling 0.5 percent to $260.9 billion. The decline in imports in March was likely flagging softening business investment as the lagged and cumulative effects of higher interest rates start to be felt.
