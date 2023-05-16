Amid criticism for Nazi links, jewellery auction at Christie’s in Geneva fetches record $202 million

Hundreds of pieces from the estate of the late billionaire Heidi Horten whose husband made a fortune by buying businesses from Jews during the Nazi persecution were sold at the Christie’s auction.

Amid criticism from historians and Jewish organisations about the Nazi-era origins of Heidi Horten’s wealth, an auction of the late Austrian billionaire’s jewellery created a new world record for the most expensive public sale in history. In online and in-person biddings in Geneva, hundreds of pieces from Horten’s collection raked in $202 million.

The previous record was held by the late actress Elizabeth Taylor’s jewels, which brought in about $137 million in a series of Christie’s auctions in 2011.

The event was spread over the course of two live auctions which were held on May 10 and May 12. The third auction was an online sale, which ended on May 15.

The lots put up for auction included bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and tiaras from Horton’s collection. Overall, they carried a presale estimate of $163 million.

About 138 million Swiss Francs were collected through the first auction, already surpassing the world record for a single-owner jewellery sale.

The second round garnered 37.8 million francs and the online sale received 3.8 million taking the total to over 179 million Swiss Francs or $202 million.

The auction house said 98 percent of the Horten lots have been sold, and the remaining 300 lots from the collection are scheduled for sale in November.

History of the lots and the criticism

Heidi Horten died last year at the age of 81, shortly after her eponymous museum in Vienna was opened.

According to reports, she derived her wealth from her late husband, Helmut, who was a German businessman and he made his fortune by buying department stores at cheap prices from the Jews who were fleeing during the Nazi persecution.

The auction house Christie’s faced substantial criticism about the sale due to the Nazi links to Heidi Horten’s wealth.

According to a New York Times report, in a recent letter to François Curiel, the auction house’s chairman of Europe and Asia, Yoram Dvash, president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses, wrote, “In a time of Holocaust denial and the resurgence of antisemitism around the world, we find it especially appalling that a world-renowned auction house would engage in such a sale.”

However, Christie’s officials stated that they chose to move forward with the sale as the proceeds are going to the Heidi Horten Foundation, which supports medical research and the museum containing her art collection.

They have also pledged to donate some of the proceeds to Holocaust research and education.