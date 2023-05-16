Amid criticism for Nazi links, jewellery auction at Christie’s in Geneva fetches record $202 million

Hundreds of pieces from the estate of the late billionaire Heidi Horten whose husband made a fortune by buying businesses from Jews during the Nazi persecution were sold at the Christie’s auction.

Amid criticism from historians and Jewish organisations about the Nazi-era origins of Heidi Horten’s wealth, an auction of the late Austrian billionaire’s jewellery created a new world record for the most expensive public sale in history. In online and in-person biddings in Geneva, hundreds of pieces from Horten’s collection raked in $202 million.

The previous record was held by the late actress Elizabeth Taylor’s jewels, which brought in about $137 million in a series of Christie’s auctions in 2011.

The event was spread over the course of two live auctions which were held on May 10 and May 12. The third auction was an online sale, which ended on May 15.