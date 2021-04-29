  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

America rising anew, President Biden tells US Congress

Updated : April 29, 2021 12:10:27 IST

America is rising anew, choosing hope over fear, truth over lies, and light over darkness, said Biden.
We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again and leading the world again, said Biden.
Biden also said that the climate crisis is not America’s fight alone, but a global one.
America rising anew, President Biden tells US Congress
Published : April 29, 2021 12:10 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: Stray violence, attack on candidates mark last phase of polls; 56% polling recorder till 1 pm

Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: Stray violence, attack on candidates mark last phase of polls; 56% polling recorder till 1 pm

RIL to set up 1,000-bed COVID hospital at Jamnagar; Mukesh Ambani overseeing efforts

RIL to set up 1,000-bed COVID hospital at Jamnagar; Mukesh Ambani overseeing efforts

COVID-19 crisis: JSW Steel to supply 1,000 tons of liquid medical oxygen per day from Friday

COVID-19 crisis: JSW Steel to supply 1,000 tons of liquid medical oxygen per day from Friday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement