America's MQ-9B drones compared to the Chinese equivalent

India is likely to sign the deal for procuring at least 18 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, according to reports.

The unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone is a workhorse of the United States military forces. Manufactured by California-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the MQ-9 Reaper is a potent platform, which is used both for surveillance and for attacks.

Reportedly, the Indian military is keen to acquire these state-of-the-art drones in order to scale up its surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The MQ-9 Reaper will also strengthen India’s offensive capabilities against China.

The MQ-9 Reaper is being seen as a reliable platform for surveillance along the border with China in the Himalayan heights and in the Indian Ocean.

So, let us take a look at the Chinese equivalent of the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone.

China’s CH-5 Rainbow Drone

The Caihong 5 (CH-5), or Rainbow 5, is China’s answer to the MQ-9 Reaper drone. This drone is manufactured by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The CH-5 has a wingspan of 21 metres and can carry up to 1,000kg of equipment. It boasts an operating endurance of up to 60 hours and a range of 6,500 to 10,000 kilometres.

According to a South China Morning Post report, China started the commercial production of the CH-5 Rainbow drone in 2017. The same report suggested that the CH-5 had a weakness compared to its American counterpart. While the MQ-9 Reaper can climb to a height of between 12,000-15,000 metres, the Chinese drone has a purported service ceiling of 7,000 metres. This shortcoming makes the CH-5 vulnerable to some anti-aircraft weapons.

Newer versions of the CH-5 probably have even more endurance and range.

American MQ-9 Reaper drone

The MQ-9 Reaper can attain speeds of up to 275 miles per hour and fly at an altitude of 15240 metres, reported The New York Times. It is tailor-made for long missions as its endurance is around 34 hours.

The variant that India will get comes with a range of over 30 hours (depending on configuration).

It is worth noting that India already has two unarmed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones on lease from the US.