CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsAmerica's MQ 9B drones compared to the Chinese equivalent

America's MQ-9B drones compared to the Chinese equivalent

America's MQ-9B drones compared to the Chinese equivalent
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 4:37:38 PM IST (Updated)

India is likely to sign the deal for procuring at least 18 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, according to reports.

The unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone is a workhorse of the United States military forces. Manufactured by California-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the MQ-9 Reaper is a potent platform, which is used both for surveillance and for attacks.

Reportedly, the Indian military is keen to acquire these state-of-the-art drones in order to scale up its surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The MQ-9 Reaper will also strengthen India’s offensive capabilities against China.
India is likely to sign the deal for procuring at least 18 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, according to reports.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X