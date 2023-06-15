America's MQ-9B drones compared to the Chinese equivalent

India is likely to sign the deal for procuring at least 18 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, according to reports.

The unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone is a workhorse of the United States military forces. Manufactured by California-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the MQ-9 Reaper is a potent platform, which is used both for surveillance and for attacks.

Reportedly, the Indian military is keen to acquire these state-of-the-art drones in order to scale up its surveillance capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The MQ-9 Reaper will also strengthen India’s offensive capabilities against China.