Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Bezos was also accompanied by Sanchez during his India trip in 2020.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are engaged, according to reports. However, details on the wedding plans or the engagement have not been revealed by the couple yet.

While the rumours of the engagement started after Sanchez was spotted wearing a large heart-shaped 20-carat diamond ring, the Daily Mail UK reported that Bezos had proposed to Sanchez on his $500 million superyacht.

Jeff Bezos, 59, and Lauren Sanchez, 53, made a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in his yacht named Koru.

This is one of the many appearances of the couple together as they have been spotted at charity galas, award shows and music festivals and have visited several places around the world together since they started dating.

The couple reportedly has been dating since 2018, but they went public with their relationship only after the Amazon founder’s divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised in 2019.

Bezos was married to Scott for 25 years, and they have four children.

Bezos and Sanchez were first spotted together at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final where they were sitting just three rows behind Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Lauren Sanchez is an Emmy award-winning entertainment reporter and news anchor. She also has a helicopter pilot licence and founded the aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation.

Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has a son and a daughter.

Sanchez currently serves as vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, an organisation set up by Bezos which works towards halting climate change and preserving the environment.

Sanchez told CNN in 2022 that she and Bezos make “really great teammates” when it comes to charitable efforts, jokingly adding that they can also be “kind of boring.”