English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsAmazon founder Jeff Bezos is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 11:38:07 AM IST (Published)

Bezos was also accompanied by Sanchez during his India trip in 2020.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are engaged, according to reports. However, details on the wedding plans or the engagement have not been revealed by the couple yet.

While the rumours of the engagement started after Sanchez was spotted wearing a large heart-shaped 20-carat diamond ring, the Daily Mail UK reported that Bezos had proposed to Sanchez on his $500 million superyacht.
Jeff Bezos, 59, and Lauren Sanchez, 53, made a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in his yacht named Koru.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X