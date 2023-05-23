Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Bezos was also accompanied by Sanchez during his India trip in 2020.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are engaged, according to reports. However, details on the wedding plans or the engagement have not been revealed by the couple yet.

While the rumours of the engagement started after Sanchez was spotted wearing a large heart-shaped 20-carat diamond ring, the Daily Mail UK reported that Bezos had proposed to Sanchez on his $500 million superyacht.

Jeff Bezos, 59, and Lauren Sanchez, 53, made a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in his yacht named Koru.