All you need to know about the Paris Summit for a ‘New Global Financing Pact’

The Paris summit will serve as a platform to discuss reforms of the international financial system, to tackle present-day challenges of climate change, biodiversity and financial equality.

Global leaders and heads of government will gather in Paris for a two-day summit for a New Global Financing Pact. The summit, starting on Thursday, June 22, will be hosted by French President Emanuel Macron and it has been co-organised by India and France.

Many heads of state, ministers, leaders of international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, and civil society activists are also expected to join the two-day summit.