All you need to know about the Paris Summit for a ‘New Global Financing Pact’
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 12:40:55 PM IST (Published)

The Paris summit will serve as a platform to discuss reforms of the international financial system, to tackle present-day challenges of climate change, biodiversity and financial equality.

Global leaders and heads of government will gather in Paris for a two-day summit for a New Global Financing Pact. The summit, starting on Thursday, June 22, will be hosted by French President Emanuel Macron and it has been co-organised by India and France.

Global leaders, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, are scheduled to attend the summit. The Paris meeting will serve as a platform to discuss reforms of the international financial system, to tackle present-day challenges of climate change, biodiversity and financial equality.
Many heads of state, ministers, leaders of international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, and civil society activists are also expected to join the two-day summit.
