All you need to know about Rikkie Vallerie Kollé, first-ever transgender model crowned as Miss Netherlands

Rikki Valerie will now advance to the Miss Universe 2023 pageant representing the Netherlands. The 72nd Miss Universe event will be held in El Salvador later this year.

In a first, a transgender model, Rikkie Valerie Kollé has been crowned as Miss Netherlands 2023. At the beauty pageant held at the AFAS Theater in Leusden, Netherlands on Saturday, July 8, the 22-year-old transgender model created history by emerging as the winner.

Rikkie Valerie will now advance to the Miss Universe 2023 pageant representing the Netherlands. The 72nd Miss Universe event will be held in El Salvador later this year.
"I DID IT !!!!!" the model said in a post on Instagram after winning the title.
