All you need to know about North Korea’s newly launched tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea has taken a significant step forward in its naval capabilities by launching its first operational “tactical nuclear attack submarine.” This new submarine designated Submarine No 841 and named “Hero Kim Kun Ok” will play a pivotal role in patrolling the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to state media reports released on Friday.

The nuclear-powered submarine was officially launched on Wednesday, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally overseeing the event, reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The submarine has been specifically designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater, a capability that North Korea believes “heralded the beginning of a new chapter” for its naval forces. The exact number of missiles that the vessel can carry and launch remains undisclosed by KCNA.

Kim Jong-un, during the launch ceremony, emphasised the critical role the Hero Kim Kun Ok would play in North Korea's naval strategy. He declared it as “one of the core underwater offensive means of the naval force”, the news agency said and outlined plans to convert existing submarines into nuclear-armed attack vessels while accelerating the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

In his speech, Kim Jong-un stressed the urgency of enhancing North Korea's naval capabilities, citing “the enemies’ recent aggressive moves and military acts,” an apparent reference to the United States and South Korea. He underlined the necessity to “push forward with the nuclear weaponization of the navy,” KCNA reported.

According to a Reuters report, analysts explained that the Hero Kim Kun Ok appears to be a modified Soviet-era Romeo-class submarine, which North Korea acquired initially from China in the 1970s and later began producing domestically. With its 10 launch tube hatches, experts believe it is likely armed with ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

However, experts caution that such weaponry may not significantly bolster North Korea's already robust land-based nuclear forces due to the potential limited survivability of submarines during wartime. Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert working with the 38 North project in Washington, noted the possible limitations of these naval assets, the Reuters report added.

The classification of the Hero Kim Kun Ok as a “tactical” submarine indicates that it may not be equipped with submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) capable of reaching up to the US mainland. Instead, it is believed to possess smaller, short-range SLBMs or submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) capable of targeting South Korea, Japan or other regional locations, Choi Il, a retired South Korean submarine captain told Reuters.

He added that the expansion of the submarine's sail at the rear, coupled with the installation of 10 vertical launch tubes (comprising 4 large and 6 small), suggests its potential for deploying SLBMs and SLCMs.

Also Read: Mali boat attacks by Islamic insurgents kill 49 civilians and 15 soldiers

Crucially, it remains uncertain whether North Korea has successfully miniaturised nuclear warheads for these missiles, a key milestone in its nuclear program. Analysts speculate that perfecting smaller warheads would likely be a key objective if North Korea resumes nuclear testing.

While North Korea maintains a sizable submarine fleet, only the experimental ballistic missile submarine 8.24 Yongung, known as the ‘August 24th Hero,’ is confirmed to have fired a missile.

The unveiling of the Hero Kim Kun Ok comes ahead of North Korea's 75th anniversary of its founding day, set to be celebrated on Saturday. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin, potentially to discuss weapons supplies, raising concerns about further developments in the region.