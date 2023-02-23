Ajay Banga set to become first Indian-origin President of World Bank

Biden praised Banga's experience in mobilising public-private resources to tackle pressing issues, including climate change.

In a surprise pick, US President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, the first Indian-origin person, to be the next president of the World Bank.

Banga's nomination comes as a surprise, as the president of the World Bank is typically an American. However, Biden has chosen Banga, who is Indian-American, as he has critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.

“Raised in India, Ajay has a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing developing countries and how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity,” Biden said in a statement.

WHO IS AJAY BANGA?

Born in Pune in 1959 to an Army officer, Ajay Banga attended schools across India in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Jalandhar, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Shimla. He graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and did his post graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Starting his business career with Nestle, Banga went on to work with Pepsi and launch a set of international food chains as the Indian economy liberalised. He later joined MasterCard and was appointed CEO in 2010.

In February 2015, then-US President Barack Obama appointed Banga to the President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. In 2022, he joined General Atlantic as its Vice-Chairman.

He is also the Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as Chairman from 2020-2022. He is also Chairman of Exor and Independent Director at Temasek.

Ajay Banga has worked closely with Vice President Kamala Harris as the Co-Chair of the Partnership for Central America. He is a member of the Trilateral Commission, a founding trustee of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a former member of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation.

Ajay was awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012, the Padma Shri Award by the President of India in 2016, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Business Council for International Understanding’s Global Leadership Award in 2019, and the Distinguished Friends of Singapore Public Service Star in 2021.

Also read: Former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga likely to be next World Bank president