Airbnb to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free

As thousands of Afghans are fleeing the country following the Taliban seizure, home rental service Airbnb has decided to house 20,000 refugees across the globe for free from August 24.

“Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free,” Brian Chesky, co-founder, CEO, Head of Community, Airbnb tweeted.

The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of the time, Chesky said, adding, “We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The American firm is working closely with Airbnb.org, NGOs, and partners organisations on the ground to support the most pressing needs. “While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts,” Airbnb CEO wrote on Twitter.

Urging people and other business leaders to step up and help, Chesky said that anyone who is willing to host a refugee family can reach out to him and he’ll connect them with the right people to make it happen.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

Meanwhile, as all major countries carry out evacuation, India on August 24 brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Taliban-besieged Kabul to the Tajik city. India has so far airlifted over 800 people to Delhi.