Air India, Vistara divert flights to to avoid "uncontrolled" Afghan airspace

Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said. The Chicago-Delhi flight will land in Sharjah for refuelling purposes, they said. The flight will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.

It is not clear if Air India would be operating its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight on Monday.

Vistara's flights from Delhi to London have also stopped using Afghanistan airspace.

Vistara spokesperson said on Monday, "We have stopped using Afghanistan airspace and are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow." "We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff and aircraft," the spokesperson added. Vistara is not going to reduce the number of its Delhi-London flights. The full-service carrier currently operates four weekly flights on Delhi-London-Delhi route.