Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel, remains closed indefinitely

The world’s tallest observation wheel first announced its closure in March 2022 due to some enhancement works.

Dubai's iconic landmark Ain Dubai touted as the world's largest Ferris wheel, has remained closed just a few months after its opening in October 2021. The recent update on the official website of Ain Dubai , also known as Dubai Eye, stated that it would remain inaccessible ‘until further notice’, leaving everyone puzzled.

The Ferris wheel, located on the man-made island of Bluewaters, initially closed for enhancement works that were supposed to take a month, but the operation has now been postponed indefinitely, reported Agence France Presse (AFP).

Despite expectations of a winter reopening, doubts have emerged among employees and tourists about whether the structure will ever spin again. The AFP report added that the reopening date remains unknown.

An official statement, “Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made.” The management added that they are dedicated to providing visitors with a unique and exceptional experience and when it reopens Ain Duba i will bring in fresh and thrilling offers that everyone from around the world can enjoy.

Employees at nearby restaurants, shops and cafes expressed scepticism due to a lack of information and cited various technical issues rumoured to be the cause of the closure.

According to Patrick Clawson, who serves as the research director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, the lack of official communication regarding the Ferris wheel indicates a complex issue at hand. Normally, UAE authorities swiftly offer information when they possess a solution, Clawson pointed out. However, he noted that in the case of Ain Dubai, the authorities seem unsure about having a resolution to the problem, the AFP report added.

“We continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months,” an official statement read in April this year, Khaleej Times reported.

The world’s tallest observation wheel first announced its closure in March 2022 due to some enhancement works and it was supposed to be open for Eid Al-Fitr. However, the closure was extended till the first quarter of 2023, according to Khaleej Times.

The Ain Dubai, standing at an impressive height of 250 metres, is nearly twice as tall as the London Eye and boasts 48 air-conditioned passenger cabins capable of carrying around 1,750 passengers. The attraction, built by a consortium of international companies, is one of the city's top tourist draws, alongside landmarks like the Dubai Frame monument and the Burj Khalifa.