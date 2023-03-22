AI-generated images of Donald Trump’s arrest break the Internet

One of the images shows the New York Police Department officers restraining Trump as he resists. Another shows Trump running away from the police officers.

Former US President Donald Trump could be charged in the coming days over hush money payments to a porn star in 2016. The case has become a hot topic on social media. And now, images of Donald Trump’s arrest have broken the Internet.

The images show the 76-year-old Republican being arrested by New York City law enforcement. One of the images shows the New York Police Department officers restraining Trump as he resists. Another shows Trump running away from the police officers.

ALSO READ |

Putin, Xi conclude two days of talks — Key takeaways from China and Russia meet

Although these pictures look pretty convincing, they are AI-generated. A closer look at the images shows distorted faces and hands along with garbled text on the uniforms of the police officers.

One Twitter user shared the images on the microblogging site.

Users marvelled at the capabilities of artificial intelligence. One user wrote, “Matter of time until we get AI-generated feature-length movies, 3D CGI is old school.”

Another user replied, “I said a few days ago how we’ll see AI and deep fakes of the Trump arrest and perp walks, and that they’ll have just as much of the desired effect for social engineering purposes. Well, there you go.”

“Knew these were doctored photos because Trump is running in one photo,” read one tweet.

Reports suggest that most of these images have been created by AI-image tools like Midjourney. Although AI art is making considerable progress, tools like Midjourney still struggle to replicate the human body in a natural manner.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has again come to the centre of the national psyche and political debate in the US. The prosecution of an ex-president will pose an extreme test for America’s political and legal institutions. Trump, who announced his candidacy for the White House in 2024, is facing allegations that he paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He even accused Daniels of "extortion" and a "total con job."