English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsAI generated images of Donald Trump’s arrest break the Internet

AI-generated images of Donald Trump’s arrest break the Internet

AI-generated images of Donald Trump’s arrest break the Internet
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 12:10:28 PM IST (Updated)

One of the images shows the New York Police Department officers restraining Trump as he resists. Another shows Trump running away from the police officers.

Former US President Donald Trump could be charged in the coming days over hush money payments to a porn star in 2016. The case has become a hot topic on social media. And now, images of Donald Trump’s arrest have broken the Internet.

Recommended Articles

View All
LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next

Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next

Mar 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year

Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

The images show the 76-year-old Republican being arrested by New York City law enforcement. One of the images shows the New York Police Department officers restraining Trump as he resists. Another shows Trump running away from the police officers.


ALSO READ |
Putin, Xi conclude two days of talks — Key takeaways from China and Russia meet

Although these pictures look pretty convincing, they are AI-generated. A closer look at the images shows distorted faces and hands along with garbled text on the uniforms of the police officers.

One Twitter user shared the images on the microblogging site.

Users marvelled at the capabilities of artificial intelligence. One user wrote, “Matter of time until we get AI-generated feature-length movies, 3D CGI is old school.”

Another user replied, “I said a few days ago how we’ll see AI and deep fakes of the Trump arrest and perp walks, and that they’ll have just as much of the desired effect for social engineering purposes. Well, there you go.”

“Knew these were doctored photos because Trump is running in one photo,” read one tweet.

ALSO READ | Pakistani TV journalist keeps calm amid strong tremors, continues with live show | Caught on Camera

Reports suggest that most of these images have been created by AI-image tools like Midjourney. Although AI art is making considerable progress, tools like Midjourney still struggle to replicate the human body in a natural manner.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has again come to the centre of the national psyche and political debate in the US. The prosecution of an ex-president will pose an extreme test for America’s political and legal institutions. Trump, who announced his candidacy for the White House in 2024, is facing allegations that he paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He even accused Daniels of "extortion" and a "total con job."

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Mar 22, 2023 11:41 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Artificial IntelligenceDonald TrumpNew York City (NYC)US Presidential Election

Previous Article

Which G20 countries still have the death penalty?

Next Article

Putin, Xi conclude two days of talks — Key takeaways from China and Russia meet

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X