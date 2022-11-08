Ahead of US midterm elections, Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans

By CNBC-TV18

"Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk wrote in a tweet.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm election.

The billionaire added, "Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!"

The post stood in contrast to an April 27 tweet in which Musk said the site "must be politically neutral" to merit public trust.

The midterm elections on November 8 will decide the control of the US Congress and other important governorships.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Twitter is “delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $7.99 a month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections”.

“Power to the people. Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” Twitter said in the announcement for the blue tick on Saturday.

Several Twitter users and employees had voiced concerns that the new badges "could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections because users could easily create verified accounts — say, posing as President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about voting results — which could potentially sow discord," the NYT report said.