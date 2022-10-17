By CNBCTV18.com

After throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh's painting 'Sunflowers', Just Stop Oil activists on Sunday targeted luxury car maker Aston Martin’s showroom in London. The climate campaigners spray-painted the showroom in the city's Park Lane. The videos of the protest have surfaced on social media.

The protest comes as part of the campaign against oil and gas development that began in early October. The campaigners are calling for the UK government to stop all new oil and gas licences, which the Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss decided to accelerate with further off-shore drilling.

In the latest incident, activists blocked traffic in a sit-in protest on Park Lane and one of them sprayed on the window of the Aston Martin dealership with a fire extinguisher filled with orange paint.

JUST NOW: Climate activists spray paint Aston Martin luxury car showroom on Park Lane in London hours after they were branded "thugs and vandals" by the UK Home Secretary.

In early October, the climate change activist group Just Stop Oil launched a series of daily actions in the capital of the UK. Earlier, two activists attacked Van Gogh's masterpiece ‘Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery, hurling tomato soup at the painting and glueing themselves to the wall. Another spray-painting protest targeted the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police, reported Euronews.

Due to the recurring protests, the UK government has decided to strengthen the powers of the police. Interior Minister Suella Braverman will be introducing new legislation this week that would make it easier for the police to take more ‘proactive’ action against these groups, as per the report.

The new law aims to “strengthen the security of transport networks, oil terminals and printing plants” to protect the national infrastructure or access to essential goods and services.

About 400 activists of the group have been arrested and some have also received prison sentences for their actions.

