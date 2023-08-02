After Titanic submersible tragedy, OceanGate co-founder aims to send 1,000 people to Venus

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein in a blog post said that establishing a colony of humans on another planet than Earth has been his childhood dream.

Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of the United States-based OceanGate is eyeing to send 1,000 people to Venus by 2050. OceanGate is the same company that is facing an investigation following the Titanic submersible tragedy on June 18. The incident killed five people which included Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and OceanGate’s former CEO and Co-founder Stockton Rush.

Apart from OceanGate, Guillermo is also the founder and chairman of Humans2Venus, which is a private venture that focuses on establishing a permanent human presence in the Venusian atmosphere, according to the description on LinkedIn.

However, Venus is known for its extreme temperatures and carbon dioxide atmosphere along with the sulfuric acid rain on the planet. Despite the uninhabitable environment, Guillermo believes that the right approach can make the mission of sending people to Venus possible, according to a Mirror report.

Guillermo seems determined in his vision and expects that the aim is achievable by 2050. However, in a blog post shared on Human2Venus’ official website in March, he explained the decision of choosing Venus as the location for the colonisation of humans. He also mentioned on the blog that the dream of colonising humans beyond Earth was his childhood dream, where he used to imagine himself as the commander.

As per the reports, Humans2Venus is expected to operate similarly to OceanGate as a privately funded service provider for space operations to make exploration cheaper.

OceanGate was founded by Guillermo Sohnlein and Stockton Rush in 2009. The Washington headquartered company deals with underwater exploration. As the official website describes, OceanGate is an ocean exploration venture that focuses on providing crewed submersible services to enable explorers and researchers to access the deep ocean.

In the OceanGate submarine incident, the small submersible vessel Titan imploded while the expedition was initiated for nearly 4,000 metres down the Atlantic Ocean to view the 1912 remains of Titanic. After days of searching for Titan, it was recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage. The five people who were on board were all declared dead and an investigation was launched into the incident to find what exactly happened.