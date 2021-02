The international media’s focus on the Indian farmers’ protest is increasing. After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other prominent names tweeted in solidarity with the farmers, noted talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah has covered the issue the latest edition of The Daily Show’s ‘If you don't know, now you know’.

Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan. If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021

The 8-minute clip, as the segment name suggests is an explainer for the global audiences about the ongoing protests about the three agricultural laws passed by the Narendra Modi government in the Winter Session of the parliament.

The explainer borrows from previous news clips, like the Vox video which went viral sometime back and addresses the farmers' fear that they will lose concessions (MSP) with the push for privatisation. However, it does not have a government statement on the issue.

It also goes on to a report on the Red Fort incident and the subsequent violence and the crackdown.

Noah, to put the things in context for his audience makes an interesting point that Indian farming employs double the number of the whole population of the United States.

Noah says that the farmers are not likely to give in any time soon because, "Nobody on earth is more patient than the farmer".

ALSO READ: From 'andolan jivis' to 'foreign destructive ideology': Key talking points from PM Modi's RS speech

Just a week back, international pop star Rihanna became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing agitation. This was joined by climate-activist Greta Thunberg, actress Susan Sarandon and many more.