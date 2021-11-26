After record low, Monarch butterflies swarm California in larger numbers

The striking orange-and-black Monarch butterflies, which migrate to coastal California from all over western US during the winters, had been dwindling over the past few years, touching an all-time low last year.

According to experts, Monarch butterflies, whose presence is considered a good indicator of the health of the ecosystem, are disappearing due to habitat destruction, climate change, harmful pesticides and lack of food due to drought.

However, there seems to be a ray of hope this year. Their population along the California’s central coast is bouncing back.

Monarchs are back

According to the Xerces Society, an organisation dedicated to protecting pollinators, lesser than 2,000 butterflies had clustered in California last winter, AP reported. This is a massive decline from the tens of thousands that thronged trees from California’s Mendocino County to Baja California, Mexico in the 1980s.

This year, although the official counting started in mid-November, an unofficial count by researchers and volunteers showed that there are over 50,000 Monarchs at some sites, Sarina Jepsen, director at Xerces Society, told AP.

Reason for joy

While this does not mean the species is safe, the rise has sparked joy and relief.

“This is certainly not a recovery but we’re really optimistic and just really glad that there are Monarchs here and that gives us a bit of time to work toward recovery of the western Monarch migration,” Jepsen said.

However, researchers fear the number can continue to decline even after an increase.

Earlier, between 4-10 million butterflies visited the California coasts in the winter before their numbers dropped to just over a million at the end of the 1990s. In 2017, fewer than 30,000 butterflies visited coastal California.

This year’s uptick is small but “the good news is that it is not too late,” Emma Pelton of Xerces Society told The Guardian.

Why are their numbers declining?

In the US, the Monarchs’ habitats in grassland ecosystems are being destroyed for commercial agriculture. Also, agriculture is laced with deadly pesticides.

The butterflies are also susceptible to climate change and extreme temperatures. This is the reason why the Monarchs are considered an ‘indicator species’ of the devastating toll on other insects and ecosystems.

Monarchs have also been impacted by severe winter storms, extreme heat, droughts and fires in California.

“Some of those storms have ripped the trees out and thrown butterflies to the ground,” David James, entomologist at Washington State University, told The Guardian.

However, James believes that the extremely low numbers last year were caused by dispersion and not necessarily the death of Monarchs.

Why the increase?

The reason why the numbers are high this year is still a mystery. However, Jepsen feels it may be a result of a combination of factors, including better breeding grounds.

“Climatic factors could have influenced the population. We could have gotten an influx of Monarchs from eastern US, which occasionally can happen, but it’s not known for sure why the population is what it is this year,” Jaspen told AP.

How can humans make a difference?

Scientists believe that every individual can make a difference by increasing the nectar source and planting native nectar plants. This should include milkweed, where the Monarchs lay their eggs. Also, it is imperative to limit the use of pesticides.

“The insect apocalypse narrative and the very real biodiversity crises that we are facing, those can feel really dark. But the issue is not intractable and we can make a difference. There is still time to act,” Pelton told The Guardian.

