After Expo 2020 success, Dubai to piggyback on Asia Cup & FIFA World Cup for tourist visits

By Jude Sannith

Asia's biggest cricketing clash and possibly the most well-known sporting event in the world could serve as catalysts to keep Dubai’s tourism dream alive and kicking in 2022. The emirate is pinning its hopes on the Asia Cup and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, to more than double its inbound visitor count recorded between January and June.

"We know that inbound tourist numbers are poised to get stronger between August and December, and we've already recorded 7.12 million visits in the first six months of this year," said Bader Ali Habib, head of South Asia international operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. "Given that this number is already 183 percent higher than the 2.52 million visits we recorded in 2021, we expect to do much better in the next six months," he added.

A key component to these targets will be the spillover from spectators traveling to attend the Asia Cup starting this Sunday with a much-hyped India-Pakistan clash, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 21 onwards. "We are hoping to get some of the football audience to fly back to Dubai between matches and spend time visiting some of our key tourist attractions," said Habib.

Indian tourists continue to lead the way

Spearheading these visits could well be Indian tourists. After all, of the 7.12 million visits so far this year, India accounted for the most number (858,000) of arrivals. For context, Oman and Saudi Arabia were second and third at 787,000 and 543,000 visits, respectively.

Habib knows the Indian traveler is a potential goldmine for Dubai Tourism. "We’re seeing Indian travelers book hotel rooms four months in advance to make use of competitive pricing," he said, "Just a year ago, we were told that 45 days was the average advance booking for an Indian tourist."

Dubai tourism hopes that the new wave of Indian travelers diversifies itineraries, which usually comprise desert safaris, stay Dera or Bur Dubai and a predictable shopping spree. “We’re hoping that Indian tourists take to the unconventional and visit the Musem of the Future, the Palm Islands try different cuisines at the Dubai Marina or visit the water park and check out the retail scene at LaMer Beach," Habib said.

Room rents, occupancy inch higher

Given the general optimism over Dubai’s tourist numbers for the second half of 2022, hotel room rates have gone north. A study reveals that the average daily room rent (ADR) is AED 567 today in comparison to an average price of AED 382 all of last year.

Although 55 new hotels have opened doors since 2022 began, five-star properties continue to see the most available inventory at about 48,190 rooms, which translates to 34 percent of available inventory. Four-star hotels come in next at 40,520 available rooms (29 percent of available rooms).

The best news for the hospitality market though is the fact that average occupancy is about 74 percent today, significantly higher than 62 percent recorded all of last year.

There’s no denying that a significant part of this demand was met by the last three months of Expo 2020, which drew to a close on March 31. In all, the mega event accounted for 24 million visits, as it saw individuals from 178 nationalities visit with 49 percent of them coming back for a second time.

The site of Expo 2020 is now all set to transform into 'Expo City' — a mammoth real estate development that has the potential of doubling up as a tourist attraction too.

While India continues to play a key role in Dubai’s tourism roadmap, the country is also banking on interest from regions like Central Europe and Africa to offset the drop in Chinese visits on account of local lockdowns. "A market like Turkey, for instance, could well become a key player when it comes to future inbound tourist numbers," Habib said.