After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Jack Dorsey says 'tried taking a break but...'

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has triggered yet another tweetstorm by talking about the social media giant’s “shortcomings”, his failure to quickly implement necessary changes, build user trust, transparency, and whether or not the platform should permanently ban accounts.

This comes after a turbulent week for Twitter. Its new owner Elon Musk had tweeted about several improvements that he would make to the platform before he bought the platform for $44 billion.

Musk said he had zero confidence in the current leadership and posted a meme targeting Twitter’s chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde. While Dorsey’s thread didn’t mention names, it seems he's referring to some of Twitter’s past failures and controversial moments that have resurfaced amid the noisy buyout.

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1520140974801924096

https://techcrunch.com/2022/04/29/jack-dorsey-against-permanent-twitter-bans-with-an-asterisk

“Nothing that is said now matters. What matters is how the service works and acts, and how quickly it learns and improves. My biggest failing was that quickness part. I’m confident that part at least is being addressed, and will be fixed,” Dorsey tweeted acknowledging that the decisions Twitter made in the past to improve were slow and hinted that Musk will be much quicker in this area.

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1520140991889432576

Dorsey’s tweets mentioned other issues like the lifetime ban on several accounts. He clarified his stance saying he was against permanent bans, hinting at former US President Donald Trump’s and The New York Post’s ban.

He wrote, “As I’ve said before, I don’t believe any permanent ban (with the exception of illegal activity) is right or should be possible. This is why we need a protocol that’s resilient to the layers above.”

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1520140996641624064

He also shared thoughts about what Twitter should do to fix itself in the arena of transparency of policy and operations to build public trust.

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1520140983379267584

The social media company was rocked after its executives told employees they are unsure what measures Musk will take after the buyout. Musk has suggested he would drastically scale back the company’s existing content moderation policies, fix a few other issues, and promote transparency.

Dorsey had earlier endorsed Musk’s takeover. He said, “Elon is the singular solution I trust,” and said that his buying the company will be out of an “impossible” situation in which it is tied to an ad-based revenue model, according to a Wall Street Journal report.