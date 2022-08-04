After Ayman al-Zawahiri killing, who will take over leadership of Al Qaeda

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini From being a centralised close-knit group under Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda under Ayman al-Zawahiri became a decentralised or franchised sort of model across, but largely with strongholds in the West Asian region, Northern Africa and some offshoots elsewhere.

Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing in a US drone strike last week begs an obvious question: Who will take over the leadership, and what becomes of the dreaded terror organisation?

For starters, multiple media reports suggest that the post of Egypt-born Zawahiri, who succeeded the 9/11 World Trade Center terror attack mastermind Osama bin Laden, will be taken over by Saif al-Adel.

Who is Saif-al-Adel?

A former Egyptian army officer, Adel is a founding member of Al Qaeda and was earlier associated with another terrorist outfit, Maktab al-Khidmat (MAK), which was founded by bin Laden in the 1980s, according to a Firstpost report.

Adel is reportedly present in Iran, as per a South China Morning Post report. While the Shia Islamic Republic of Iran officially opposes the Sunni-led Al Qaeda, many analysts and US officials maintain that Tehran has been cooperating with the terror group and giving sanctuary to its leaders.

On the Federal Bureau of Investigation's most-wanted list, Adel has a bounty of up to $10 million on his head, and the US agency considers him a mastermind of the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Kenya's Nairobi.

Adel is also considered to have played a key role in the October 1993 Mogadishu "Black Hawk Down" incident that resulted in the ambush and death of at least 18 US soldiers in the Somalian capital.

Saif's rival and factionalism in Al Qaeda

Another contender is Abu Abd al-Karim al-Masri, who is part of the leadership of the Syrian jihadist group Hurras al-Din and is believed to be in Syria, as per reports. The terror operative has a reward of up to $5 million for information by the US Department of State's Rewards for Justice.

Hurras al-Din emerged in Syria in early 2018 after several factions broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) following al-Nusra’s decision to sever ties with al-Qaida, said a Voice of America report.

Some of these were the al-Shabab, who still control a large chunk of rural Somalia, the JNIM active in West Africa — particularly Mali, Syrian groups and the Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) branch.