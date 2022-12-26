English
UN official urges Taliban to reverse ban on females working in NGOs

By Anand Singha  Dec 26, 2022 7:07:43 PM IST (Published)

The Taliban on Saturday issued a directive prohibiting the employment of women in all domestic and international NGOs for the time being. This follows a ban on females attending universities, which is being enforced by armed guards. Secondary schools for females are still closed in the majority of Afghan provinces.

The acting head of the United Nations' mission in Afghanistan urged the  economy minister of the Taliban government to overturn a decision to ban female NGO workers, as per a statement released on Monday, December 27. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), "millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital." It also said that Ramiz Alakbarov, Interim Head and Humanitarian Coordinator of UNAMA, had met with Taliban's Economy Minister Mohammad Hanif.

On Saturday (December 24), Hanif's ministry issued a directive prohibiting the employment of women in all domestic and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for the time being. The United Nations is not directly affected by the directives, but many of its programmes are carried out via NGOs subject to the order.
Also read: Rohingya face one of the deadliest years at sea as 180 presumed drowned
The Ministry of Economy had sent a letter to both domestic and foreign NGOs on Saturday with the directive. Any organisation that does not immediately comply risked having their licence revoked.
The Islamist authorities defended the action by claiming that female NGO employees had violated dress codes by refusing to wear hijabs. It was stated that by refusing the headscarf, women were in violation of Sharia law.
The US secretary of state criticised the move saying it would be "devastating for the Afghan people." Just a few days ago, female students were prohibited from attending universities. The move has caused outrage around the world. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his worries about it, stating that it "would disrupt essential and life-saving aid to millions."
Also read: Beijing residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID

"Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people," Mr Blinken said.

A top UN official also referred to it as a "clear breach of humanitarian principles."

Despite claiming its reign would be more tolerant than the 1990s government, the party has systematically weakened women's rights since regaining control of the nation last year.
Secondary schools for females are still closed in the majority of provinces, in addition to the ban on female university students, which is currently being enforced by armed guards.
Furthermore, women have been barred from visiting gyms and parks, among other public locations.
Also read: Pakistan: US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
AfghanistanTalibanthe United Nations (UN)

