Taliban news LIVE updates: India rescues 3 engineers from Taliban area; Afghanistan capital Kabul could fall early as 30 days

The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second-biggest city of Kandahar, officials said on Friday, the biggest setback for the U.S.-backed government since the insurgents launched a new offensive as U.S. forces withdraw. (Reuters)
Taking a dig at the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Washington sees Pakistan as "useful" only for clearing the "mess" it has left behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting and prefers India when it comes to forming a strategic partnership. Afghanistan has seen an uptick in violence by the Taliban after US President Joe Biden's announcement of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops by August 31. Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one, Khan told foreign journalists at his home here on Wednesday.
Three Indian engineers, who worked at a project site in an area not under the control of Afghan government forces, were rescued by air recently, according to the Indian embassy in Kabul on Thursday. The embassy cited the rescue of the engineers in fresh security advisory while calling upon all Indians in Afghanistan to strictly adhere to the measures advised by it in view of a spike in violence in that country. "A recent case that required emergency air rescue of three Indian engineers who remained at a dam project site, in an area not under the control of government forces, has brought to light that Indian nationals receiving this embassy's advisories are not heeding its advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger," the embassy said in a fresh advisory. It is learnt that the engineers were working in an area that has been under the control of the Taliban.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with deep concern the developments in Afghanistan and hopes that the discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha will restore the pathway to a negotiated settlement to the conflict, his spokesman has said. The Taliban is rapidly advancing across Afghanistan and taking control over key provincial capitals. Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country's second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday.
India, on August 12, issued a fourth advisory for its citizens in the war-torn country as the Taliban rapidly advances closer to Afghanistan's Kabul. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stated that precautions and security measures outlined in the earlier advisories remain valid and that Indian nationals must follow the guidelines in too. It advised all Indian nations to register with the Embassy of India website. "Special attention is once again drawn to members of the Indian media arriving in Afghanistan for ground reporting," it said.
The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the United States "remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan". They also said the United States was committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict.
Earlier on Thursday, the Taliban captured Ghazni, situated on the Kandahar-to-Kabul road some 150 km (90 miles) southwest of the capital. The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities on Thursday, according to media reports, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff. The capture of Kandahar and Herat -- the country's second and third largest cities -- would represent the Taliban's two biggest military victories since they began a broad offensive in May.
Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken another provincial capital, the southern city of Kandahar in the province with the same name. It's the twelfth provincial capital out of Afghanistan's 34 that the insurgents have taken in their weeklong blitz that swept over much of the country. Kandahar is also the second-largest city in the entire country. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air.
The NYT also reported that Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief American envoy in talks with the Taliban, is also trying to extract assurances from the militant group that it will not attack the embassy if they overrun the capital. Khalilzad is hoping to convince Taliban leaders that the embassy must remain open, and secure, if the group hopes to receive American financial aid and other assistance as part of a future Afghan government. The Taliban leadership has said it wants to be seen as a legitimate steward of the country, and is seeking relations with other global powers, including Russia and China, in part to receive economic support, the report said.
Outlining the evacuation plan, the NYT report said three contingents of Marines are preparing for the possible evacuation of the American Embassy and a Marine battalion of several hundred is already on the embassy grounds, responsible for evacuating the embassy, which has 4,000 employees, including 1,400 Americans. In addition, the Pentagon is moving a Marine expeditionary unit, with more than 2,000 Marines, into position closer to the air route over western Pakistan, known as the boulevard, where it can dispatch its forces into Afghanistan as a rapid response team that would be able to begin an embassy evacuation within a day of orders, the report said, citing officials. And as a contingency plan in case any embassy evacuation turns into a fight with the Taliban, Defence Department officials have tasked thousands of Marines to begin a training exercise that can, if necessary, quickly be turned into an evacuation deployment, the report said, adding that the Marines in the exercise have been told that they may need to be ready to deploy next week within 96 hours.
The New York Times, citing administration and military officials, said that the Pentagon is moving thousands of Marines into position for a possible evacuation of the American Embassy and US citizens in Kabul as the Biden administration braces for a possible collapse of the Afghan government within 30 days. The NYT report said that the 30-day estimate is one scenario and administration and military officials insist that the fall of Kabul might still be prevented if Afghan security forces can muster the resolve to put up more resistance.
Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments related to the Taliban's advance towards Kabul and related aspects. For starters, India on Thursday joined a regional conclave hosted by Qatar to discuss ways to contain the escalating situation in Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Taliban's continued offensive across the country. Separately, as the Taliban rapidly advances across Afghanistan, a New York Times report said the US is preparing for a possible evacuation of the American Embassy and its citizens in Kabul, with administration and military officials warning that the Afghan capital could fall in as less than 30 days.