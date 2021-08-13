Taliban news LIVE updates: India rescues 3 engineers from Taliban area; Afghanistan capital Kabul could fall early as 30 days

NYT: Pentagon prepares for any eventuality, including contingency evacuation plans for Kabul embassy staff

Outlining the evacuation plan, the NYT report said three contingents of Marines are preparing for the possible evacuation of the American Embassy and a Marine battalion of several hundred is already on the embassy grounds, responsible for evacuating the embassy, which has 4,000 employees, including 1,400 Americans. In addition, the Pentagon is moving a Marine expeditionary unit, with more than 2,000 Marines, into position closer to the air route over western Pakistan, known as the boulevard, where it can dispatch its forces into Afghanistan as a rapid response team that would be able to begin an embassy evacuation within a day of orders, the report said, citing officials. And as a contingency plan in case any embassy evacuation turns into a fight with the Taliban, Defence Department officials have tasked thousands of Marines to begin a training exercise that can, if necessary, quickly be turned into an evacuation deployment, the report said, adding that the Marines in the exercise have been told that they may need to be ready to deploy next week within 96 hours.