Afghanistan Taliban crisis LIVE updates: India pulls out all diplomatic staff from Kabul embassy

Afghanistan Taliban crisis LIVE updates: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an 'Afghanistan Cell' to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country. The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.
Biden defends Afghanistan exit amid criticism; calls images of Afghans trying to flee 'gut wrenching'
US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the Taliban takeover of the country happened more quickly than he expected and that the exit has been “far from perfect,” although he took little responsibility for that. He called the images of desperate Afghans trying to flee their country gut-wrenching. (Source: WSJ)
India announces new category of visa for Afghans
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday announced a new category of visa to fast-tack the applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. The announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. "The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson said. Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.
US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan. The Taliban on Sunday seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east. Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.
MEA sets up Afghanistan cell to coordinate the repatriation
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an 'Afghanistan Cell' to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country. The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country. "#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan," Bagchi said on Twitter. He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell -- Phone number: +919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.
Good Morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on Afghanistan. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on all the latest developments and updates on the emerging situation in Afghanistan.