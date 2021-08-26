Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Live: Twin blasts outside airport rock Kabul; at least 13 killed including kids

Afghanistan Crisis Live: A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people including children, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.

The official said many Taliban guards were wounded.

A US official said UD. service members were among the wounded, adding he was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days. Western troops are racing to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, and to get out themselves by an August 31 deadline.

In an alert issued on August 25, the US Embassy in Kabul had advised citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified "security threats."

Stay tuned for all the updates:

French President Emmanuel Macron said the situation has seriously deteriorated near the Kabul airport after several explosions happened in the last hours. He added France will seek to protect and evacuate French nationals, people from allied countries and Afghans as long as the conditions will be met at the airport.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel.

There were at least two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and US service members among the casualties.

A Taliban official said at least 13 people were killed in the blast, including children, and many Taliban guards were wounded.

The explosion came after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State. A massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families, as well as some Afghans, has been underway since the day before Taliban forces captured Kabul on August 15, capping a swift advance across the country as US and allied troops withdrew.