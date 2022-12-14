Homeworld news

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 8:16:28 AM IST (Published)

Afghanistan earthquake: No casualty has been reported so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. No casualty has been reported so far.

