Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

Afghanistan earthquake: No casualty has been reported so far.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. No casualty has been reported so far.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 14-12-2022, 01:46:17 IST, Lat: 36.55 & Long: 71.68, Depth: 267 Km ,Location: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bfW5dlUfcp@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/6TzA58vZOV— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 13, 2022
