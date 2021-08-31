Afghanistan crisis: United States’ credibility, global standing damaged in last 2 weeks, says South Asia expert Michael Kugelman

Reactions to the American departure would have been very different had the withdrawal plan been executed properly, he said.

After 20 years, war-ravaged Afghanistan is back under the rule of Taliban . With the departure of the last US military flight from the Kabul airport, America's longest war has officially come to an end.

The two-decade-long occupation saw the loss of 1,70,000 lives and cost the United States $2.26 trillion according to the Brown University's cost of war project.

A statement released by US President Joe Biden confirmed that the country's military presence in Afghanistan has ended and 1,20,000 US citizens, citizens of allies and Afghan allies have been evacuated over 17 days.

While Taliban fighters fired in the air to celebrate the victory, their leaders walked across the runway to mark the end of the US occupation.

In terms of military equipment, the US has left behind 70 mine-resistant vehicles, 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft. However, the country says its equipment has been rendered useless.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the country has also suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul and has transferred operations to Doha in Qatar. The US will use the Doha post to manage diplomacy with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution on Afghanistan, which requires the Taliban to allow a safe, secure, and orderly departure of Afghans and all foreign nationals who want to leave. Meanwhile, India has made its first formal contact with the Taliban.

India's ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Sher Mohammad Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha. Discussions focussed on the safety and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan and also concerns over Afghan soil being used for anti-India activities.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at Wilson Centre, said, "Reactions to the American departure would have been very different had the withdrawal plan been executed properly. It was a controversial decision when President Biden decided to withdraw but he made a pretty strong argument that it had support from significant quarters in Washington and other NATO capitals as well that it was time for the US to leave and if US troops stayed on in Afghanistan, the Taliban would probably be declaring war against them."

"So it is a fair argument, some disagree but it was accepted I think across the board. However, what happened in the last few weeks is where we have seen the damage to US global standing and US credibility."

Sharat Sabharwal, former Ambassador to Pakistan, said, "India doesn't have the luxury of abandoning Afghanistan for too long. It is in our region, it is strategically important for us. Even the attitude of the international community has evolved over the last 20-days or so from no emirates to an inclusive government and various other demands it is now down to observance of human rights and not letting use of Afghan territory for terrorism against other countries. So it is good that we have formally started contacts with the Taliban."

