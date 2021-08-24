Afghanistan crisis: Ukrainian plane sent for evacuation hijacked in Kabul

A Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people who flew it into Iran, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday.

"Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," he said, Tass reported.

According to him, the hijackers were armed. However, the deputy minister did not report anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kyiv would seek to get it back or how the Ukrainian citizens got back from Kabul , onboard this "practically stolen" plane or another one sent by Kyiv. Yenin only underlined that the whole diplomatic service headed by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba "had been working in the crash test mode" the whole week.

Iran, however, has denied the claim. The country’s Civil Aviation Organization spokesperson Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh dismissed the report saying details of the plane’s departure from Mashad airport and its landing in Kyiv shall be released.

“Ukrainian plane that had taken off from Kabul airport refuelled in Mashhad airport yesterday and flew from Mashhad airport to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He added that the plane landed in Kyiv last night,” he told IRNA News Agency.

#Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh rejected the news regarding a #Ukrainian plane being hijacked, saying details of the plane departure from Mashad airport and its landing in Kiev will be released https://t.co/H9veObc9II pic.twitter.com/VBHQvgQNtd

On Sunday, a military transport plane with 83 people on board, including 31 Ukrainians, arrived from Afghanistan to Kyiv. The presidential office reported that 12 Ukrainian military personnel returned home, while foreign reporters and public figures who requested help were also evacuated. The office also added that around 100 Ukrainians are still expecting evacuating in Afghanistan

