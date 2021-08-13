Afghanistan crisis: Taliban takes control of 13 provincial capitals; is govt capable of defending Kabul?

It was on April 13, President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by the September 11. He later said that the US mission in Afghanistan would be over by August 31. As things stand today, more than 240 out of 400 districts in Afghanistan are now under control of the Taliban. 100 districts are contested and just 65 are under government control.

In fact, in some of the biggest cities in Afghanistan, government officials and Special Forces commandos are fleeing the Taliban.

About 13 provincial capitals have fallen under Taliban control. The fall of Kandahar, Herat and Lakshkar Gah being the biggest blows to the government.

Kandahar and Herat are the second and third biggest cities in Afghanistan. Kandahar is a major trading, industrial and agriculture hub. It's also the birthplace of Mullah Omar, the founding leader of Taliban.

United States' officials are now worried that Kabul could fall under Taliban control in 30 days. The US has rushed 3,000 troops to evacuate diplomatic staff from Afghanistan.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, Bill Roggio, Managing Editor at Long War Journal, said, "The pace of the Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan has picked up dramatically over the last week. Before the last week, we were looking at Taliban taking over districts throughout the country but now what we are tracking is Taliban takeover of provincial capitals and entire provinces themselves. A lot of provinces were under direct threat but the Taliban first took over Nimruz and is now in full control of the South and most of the North."

"You said 13 provinces, but the situation is so fluid, that number is now 16 provinces, which are fully under Taliban control. The Taliban now with its dominance in North, South and West, is going to move to the East and begins its siege of Kabul. The real question here is, is the Afghan government going to fight? Is it capable of defending Kabul? Or, will it decide to capitulate just like many provincial governors and military leaders have done throughout Afghanistan?"

Amar Sinha, former envoy to Afghanistan, said, "The situation is dire and progress of Taliban has been very surprising. They are closing in on Kabul but I don't think Kabul is going to fall that easily. The messages that we get is that there is determination to fight, there is determination to regroup forces but how effective it will be because all the supply lines have been choked. So you will not get food, you will not be able to import petroleum products, so that will all create its own problems."

Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Nathan Sales said, "The dramatic gains the Taliban has made in recent days is really disheartening because of what it suggests the future of Afghanistan is going to look like. If the Taliban returns to power by force of arms, I think what we are looking at is a catastrophe from the standpoint of humanitarian and human rights concerns. Taliban that takes power by force of arms is a Taliban that is going to maintain its historical ties to terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and that is why the United States went into Afghanistan in the first place 20 years ago to destroy Al-Qaeda and prevent Afghanistan from ever being used as a safe haven for terrorists to attack our homeland."

"So as we look to a bleak future for Afghanistan, we also have to be mindful of the national security risks that will befall the United States and our partners in Europe and elsewhere around the world if Al-Qaeda is allowed to reconstitute a safe haven."

Naveed Noormal, foreign policy analyst, said, "Although the Afghan government was saying that they were expecting the US troops withdrawal for some time but the preparations that the government showed in terms of defending seems that the government was not ready to fill the vacuum created by this withdrawal. I think that the withdrawal that happened was a hasty decision and it created a vacuum in the defence sector of Afghanistan and the outcome of that is they are losing a lot of civilians every day."

