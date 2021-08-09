Afghanistan crisis: Taliban captures 3 major cities in single day; what lies ahead?

Taliban is continuing with its violent offensive in Afghanistan. They have managed to overrun three major cities in a single day, making it the biggest advancement since the US announced its decision to withdraw troops.

In fact, in just three days the Taliban has captured five provincial capitals in the country.

In the latest blitz, Kunduz, Sare-e Pol and Taliqan in Takhar province have been captured by Taliban. This makes it 5 regional capitals since Friday. So far, Taliban has taken control of more than half of Afghanistan's 400 districts.

So, what is the importance of Kunduz? Kunduz is a major strategic and commercial hub. It has a population of 3,74,000. It has key highways connecting to Kabul and the Tajikistan border, one of the most important drug smuggling routes in the area.

Taliban had also seized control of Kunduz in 2015 and 2016 but it was recaptured by US forces. Afghanistan has been seeing an increase in violence since May. US President Joe Biden had said that US would withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11 this year.

Taliban has been warning Afghan officials and security forces to stop fighting. In many of the captured cities, Afghan troops have surrendered weapons, equipment and outposts as well.

Last week, the UNSC meeting strongly condemned the violence in Afghanistan. Afghan foreign minister had spoken to external affairs minister S Jaishankar for an emergency UNSC meeting on Afghanistan.

India has called for terror havens and supply chains of terrorist groups to be dismantled immediately.

Afghanistan has said Taliban continued to enjoy Pakistan's support when it comes to logistics and supply chains. India has also repeatedly said that any negotiated settlement in Afghanistan must respect views of all elements of that country and population as well.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, Anil Trigunayat, former diplomat and distinguished fellow at VIF, said, "Kunduz is very central to Central Asia connectivity. From the very beginning the strategy of Taliban has been to take over all the border check-posts with other neighbouring countries in Central Asia as well as the customs check posts. So, it has been working in a way that its revenue continues as well as its strategic control continues. Whether it is able to hold on to it, is something that needs to be seen."

Trigunayat said Pakistan is a spoiler in the current situation as it is the logistical supply route for Taliban.

"India has taken the lead in bringing a greater focus to it at the UNSC and other countries like Iran and others are also involved in the meantime to try to contain it. The only problem in this whole thing is Pakistan. Pakistan is the spoiler. This was the biggest mistake that the American's made and the same mistake Chinese and the Russians are doing by propping up Pakistan, supporting its designs and also enhancing terrorism and giving more wings to the Taliban because Pakistan is the logistical supply route."

KC Singh, former Ambassador to Iran and UAE, said the option of US military re-entering Afghanistan can be ruled out.

"US military re-entering Afghanistan can be ruled out. US thinks that we have trained the Afghan troops and left them there, at some stage this training and their desire to defend themselves should kick-in. However I think it is more of hope rather than a policy. Taliban's ceasefire, which came around Eid was tactical. They were regrouping, they waited for a while and now they are at it again with Pakistani support. So, we can make all the noise we want at UNSC but the big boys are giving a little more time to Taliban to gain as much as they can."

Singh said, "The Qatari meet and all are just diversions. Taliban will not come to the table when they are gaining, they will only come to the table if you can halt them. You can only halt them with sporadic US air cover and in addition some fight put up by the Afghan troops. At the moment Afghan troops are running away, they are not even fighting to death, they are also leaving their weapons behind, so in a sense Taliban gains a lot."

Watch video for entire discussion.