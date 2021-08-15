Afghanistan crisis LIVE Updates: Afghans fear return of brutal Taliban rule as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees to Tajikistan

Afghanistan crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban enter capital Kabul, official says President Ashraf Ghani escapes to Tajikistan The terror crisis in Afghanistan seems to have gone out of control, within weeks of US and NATO forces leaving the country and Taliban insurgents making inroads into the heartland of the war ravaged country.
Afghans fear a return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows
As the Taliban mass at the gates of Kabul, they are promising a new era of peace in Afghanistan, with amnesty for those they have been battling for two decades and a return to normal life. But Afghans who remember the Taliban's brutal rule and those who have lived in areas controlled by the Islamic militants in recent years have watched with growing fear as the insurgents have overrun most of the country while international forces withdraw. Government offices, shops and schools are still shuttered in areas recently captured by the Taliban, with many residents either lying low or fleeing to the capital, Kabul. But already there are indications of a return to the harsh version of Islamic rule Afghans lived under from 1996 until 2001, when the U.S. drove the Taliban from power after the 9/11 attacks. Many fear the Taliban will roll back two decades of gains by women and ethnic minorities while restricting the work of journalists and NGO workers. An entire generation of Afghans was raised on hopes of building a modern, democratic state dreams that seem to have melted away before the Taliban's relentless advance.
Afghan president departs as Taliban return to Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday (August 15) after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul, capping their return to power two decades after being forced out by U.S.-led forces. American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by chopper after the militants swept across Afghanistan in days with little resistance from local forces trained and equipped by the United States and others for billions of dollars. The Taliban urged government officials to stay, but officials said Ghani had left the country. It was not clear where he was going: a senior Interior Ministry official said he had left for Tajikistan, while a Foreign Ministry official said it was not known what country he would land in. A representative of the Taliban said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts. Some local social media users branded him a "coward" for leaving them in chaos. Taliban fighers reached Kabul "from all sides", the senior Interior Ministry official told Reuters and there were some reports of sporadic gunfire around the city.
Taliban enter Kabul without a fight
The Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, an interior ministry official said, as the U.S. evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter. Earlier, the insurgents captured the city of Jalalabad without a fight
Taliban want peaceful transfer of power in 'next few days', says report
The Taliban want to take control of Afghanistan “in the next few days", a spokesman for the group told the BBC Sunday, as their fighters encircled the capital. “In next few days, we want a peaceful transfer," Suhail Shaheen, based in Qatar as part of the group’s negotiating team, told the BBC. Shaheen laid out the policies of the Taliban ahead of an expected power transfer that would re-install the hardline Islamic group two decades after US-led forces toppled them in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. “We want an inclusive Islamic government… that means all Afghans will be part of that government," Shaheen said. “We will see that in the future as the peaceful transfer is taking place." He also said foreign embassies and workers would not be targeted by the group’s fighters and they should remain in the country. “There will be no risk to diplomats, NGOs, to anyone. All should continue their work as they were continuing in the past. They won’t harm them, they should remain."
NATO maintains diplomatic presence in Kabul despite Taliban advances
NATO is maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and helping to keep the city's airport running, a NATO official told Reuters on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital. "NATO is constantly assessing developments in Afghanistan," the official said, adding the security of the alliance's personnel was paramount and NATO would continue to adjust as necessary. The official did not respond to questions on whether NATO planned to hold a crisis meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days. After almost two decades, NATO this summer completed military operations in Afghanistan and withdrew most troops from the country. The alliance still operates a diplomatic representation in Kabul. A NATO spokesperson on Friday declined to provide details on the representation, citing security concerns, in response to a Reuters request.
Air India operates Kabul-Delhi flight with 129 passengers, services to Afghanistan not cancelled yet
Air India's return flight from Kabul to Delhi departed on Sunday evening with 129 passengers as Taliban forces entered the national capital of Afghanistan and waited for "peaceful transfer" of power. Officials of Air India said that there is no plan yet to cancel its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight as of now and that it is scheduled to operate on Monday too. Currently, only Air India is operating flights between India and Afghanistan. The national carrier operated it Delhi-Kabul leg of the flight (with call sign AI-243) on Sunday afternoon with around 40 passengers, officials said. Officials said AI-243 departed from Delhi at around 12.45 PM (Indian Standard Time) and had to hover for around one hour above the Kabul airport as it did not get permission to land from the air traffic control (ATC). They stated it was not clear what was the reason for the delay in the permission for landing of AI-243. Therefore, the flight time for AI-243 on Sunday was around two hours and fifty minutes instead of usual one hour and forty minutes.
Officials say Afghan president has left the country
Two Afghan officials say President Ashraf Ghani has left the country. The officials, one from former President Hamid Karzai's office and another an aide on the Afghan security council, told The Associated Press that Ghani left Sunday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief journalists. Ghani left along with his National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and a second close associate. It wasn't immediately clear where they went. Meanwhile, the Taliban said it would further enter Kabul on Sunday night after spending hours on the city's outskirts.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says he is remaining in Kabul with his daughters and his family
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says he is remaining in Kabul with his daughters and his family, calls on the Taliban and Afghan army to protect Afghans. AP reports current President Ghani has fled for Tajikistan
The terror crisis in Afghanistan seems to have gone out of control, within weeks of US and NATO forces leaving the country and Taliban insurgents making inroads into the heartland of the war ravaged country. Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday and an official said President Ashraf Ghani had left the city for Tajikistan, capping the militants' lightning push for power. A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said Ghani had left for Tajikistan. Asked for comment, the president's office it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons". A representative of the Taliban said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts. American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by chopper after a swift advance, who were poised to run Afghanistan again 20 years after they were toppled by U.S.-led forces following the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.