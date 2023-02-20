Afghan-Pakistan border crossing sealed amid reports of gunfire from residents

For decades, disputes over the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a major point of contention between the neighboring countries. The Torkham border point serves as the primary transit point for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

The main border crossing connecting Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed, as confirmed by officials from both countries on Monday. Local residents in the vicinity also reported hearing gunfire near the typically busy transit point at the border.

It remains unclear at this time which party, either Afghan or Pakistani authorities, initiated the closure of the Torkham border crossing located near the Khyber Pass. However, it is worth noting that this development occurred following a sharp deterioration in the relationship between Afghanistan's ruling Taliban and Pakistan.

"The border is closed, we will share details later," a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s police force in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar told Reuters.

According to media reports, the closure of the border was first noted on Sunday evening, but no specific reason was given for the move. At present, Pakistani military, police, and government spokespeople have not made any comment on the matter.

However, two Pakistani security officials in the region have confirmed that the border has been closed and that there were some reports of gunfire being exchanged.

According to Mohammad Ali Shinwari, a resident of Landi Kotal in Pakistan, the border was closed on Sunday night and gunfire broke out early Monday morning. "When we heard gunshots in the morning, we got worried and believed that troops of the two countries might have started fighting," he said.

Border clashes have been a recurring issue for years, spanning across the two-decade rule of Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government and continuing after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

At times, clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have also resulted in the closure of the second most important border crossing between the two countries, located in Chaman to the south.

Pakistan's foreign minister recently spoke at a security conference in Germany and emphasised that the risks of militancy originating from Afghan soil could have global implications.

A spokesperson for the Taliban's foreign ministry suggested that Pakistan raise any concerns in private rather than in public forums. The foreign ministry also made a statement asserting that the Taliban's administration would not permit its territory to be utilised to harm other countries, especially neighboring ones.